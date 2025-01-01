Fall 2025 Survey

Email (to be entered to win Amazon Gift Card)

What is your closest BWW market? Select one New York City Area Alabama – Birmingham Alasksa – Anchorage Argentina – Argentina Arizona – Phoenix Arkansas – Arkansas California – Costa Mesa California – Los Angeles California – Palm Springs California – Sacramento California – San Diego California – San Francisco California – Santa Barbara California – Thousand Oaks Colorado – Denver Connecticut Delaware – Delaware Fayetteville – Fayetteville Florida – Fort Lauderdale Florida – Ft. Myers/Naples Florida – Jacksonville Florida – Miami Florida – Orlando Florida – Palm Beach Florida – Sarasota Florida – Tallahassee Florida – Tampa/St. Petersburg Fort Wayne – Fort Wayne Georgia – Atlanta Hawaii – Hawaii Idaho – Boise Illinois – Chicago Indiana – Indianapolis Indiana – South Bend Iowa – Des Moines Kansas – Wichita Louisiana – New Orleans Kentucky – Louisville Maine – Maine Maryland – Baltimore Massachusetts – Boston Michigan – Detroit Minneapolis / St. Paul – Minneapolis / St. Paul Mississippi – Jackson, MS Missouri – Kansas City Missouri – St. Louis Montana – Montana Nebraska – Omaha Netherlands – Netherlands Nevada – Las Vegas New Hampshire – New Hampshire New Jersey – New Jersey New Mexico – Albuquerque New York – Buffalo New York – Central New York New York – Long Island New York – Rockland / Westchester North Carolina – Charlotte North Carolina – Raleigh North Dakota – Fargo Ohio – Cincinnati Ohio – Cleveland Ohio – Columbus Ohio – Dayton Oklahoma – Oklahoma Oklahoma – Tulsa Oregon – Portland Panama – Panama Pennsylvania – Central Pennsylvania Pennsylvania – Philadelphia Pennsylvania – Pittsburgh Rhode Island – Rhode Island South Carolina – South Carolina South Dakota – Sioux Falls Tennessee – Memphis Tennessee – Nashville Texas – Austin Texas – Dallas Texas – Houston Texas – San Antonio Utah – Salt Lake City Vermont – Vermont Virginia – Central Virginia Washington – Seattle Washington, DC – Washington, DC West Virginia – West Virginia Wisconsin – Appleton, WI Wisconsin – Madison Wisconsin – Milwaukee, WI Australia – Adelaide Australia – Brisbane Australia – Melbourne Australia – Perth Australia – Sydney Austria Belgium Brazil Bulgaria Calgary Canada – Montreal Canada – Ottawa Canada – Toronto Canada – Vancouver China Colombia Cuba Cyprus Denmark Edmonton Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Israel Italy Japan Luxembourg Malaysia Malta Mexico Monaco New Zealand Norway Peru Philippines Poland Portugal Prague Russia Singapore South Africa South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey UK – Ireland UK – London UK – Scotland Venezuela

What is your age? 18-24 25-34 35-44 45-54 55-64 65+

How many Broadway Shows do you anticipate seeing in the next 12 months? 20+ Shows 15-20 Shows 10-15 Shows 5-10 Shows 1-5 Shows 0 Shows

How many Off-Broadway Shows/shows in NYC do you anticipate seeing in the next 12 months? 20+ Shows 15-20 Shows 10-15 Shows 5-10 Shows 1-5 Shows 0 Shows

How many shows have you seen in your local market in the last 12 months? 20+ Shows 15-20 Shows 10-15 Shows 5-10 Shows 1-5 Shows 0 Shows

How many Off or Off-Off Broadway shows have you seen in the last 12 months? 20+ Shows 15-20 Shows 10-15 Shows 5-10 Shows 1-5 Shows 0 Shows

Have you attended any of the following in the last 12 months? (Check all that apply.) Professional Sports (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS, etc) Concerts Ice Shows Circus Comedy

How often do you come to NYC in a 12 month period? None 1-2 3-4 5-6 6+

When are you planning your next trip to NYC? Within the next 3 months Within the next 6 months Within the next 12 months I don’t have plans to visit NYC

How many trips for pleasure/leisure do you take per year (not including New York City)? None 1-2 3-4 5-6 6+

Where would you like to go, or currently considering going on vacation? New York City Las Vegas Atlantic City Other United States Western Europe Eastern Europe Mexico, Central and South America Israel / Middle East The Caribbean Asia Australia/South Pacific Africa

Have you ever taken a Cruise? If yes, which Cruise Line? Royal Caribbean Norwegian Holland America Carnival Celebrity Princess Disney Costa Crystal Cunard Oceana Regent Seven Seas Silversea Other Other Leave blank if you have never taken a cruise.

If you Cruise, what do you generally spend on your cabin (per couple)? Under $700 $700-1299 $1300-2499 $2500- 3999 $4000-5899 $5900- 7999 $8000+

On which social platforms are you currently active (look at more than 3x per week)? Instagram Facebook X Reddit Threads BlueSky TikTok

How often do you visit BroadwayWorld? Daily Weekly Once in a while Hardly ever

Do you follow BroadwayWorld on social media? Yes No

If yes, what platforms do you use to follow BroadwayWorld? Facebook Instagram X Threads TikTok BlueSky Other

Where do you typically purchase your Broadway Tickets? Ticketmaster Telecharge TodayTix SeatGeek Broadway.com Broadway Direct Box Office Show Website

What is most important when booking tickets? Price Specific Date Specific Seat Selection

Which social networks do you most rely on for your Broadway news and information? News & Reviews Sites Google Search Bing Search YouTube TikTok Facebook Instagram Twitter / X Reddit Pinterest Other Other

Which of the following Broadway productions do you currently have or intend to get tickets for? & Juliet Aladdin Art Beetlejuice Buena Vista Social Club Bug CATS: The Jellicle Ball Chess Chicago Death Becomes Her Dog Day Afternoon Dolly: A True Original Musical Fallen Angels Hadestown Hamilton Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hell’s Kitchen Joe Turner’s Come and Gone Just in Time Liberation Mamma Mia! Maybe Happy Ending MJ the Musical Moulin Rouge! Oedipus Oh, Mary! Operation Mincemeat Ragtime Schmigadoon! Six Stranger Things: The First Shadow The Book of Mormon The Great Gatsby The Lion King The Lost Boys The Outsiders The Queen of Versailles The Rocky Horror Show Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) Waiting for Godot Wanted Wicked

What long-running Broadway shows do you anticipate seeing in the next 12 months? & Juliet Aladdin Chicago Hadestown Hamilton Harry Potter and the Cursed Child MJ the Musical Moulin Rouge! Six The Book of Mormon The Great Gatsby: A New Musical The Lion King Wicked

For the shows you don’t intend to see, what could possibly change your mind? Discounts Song Previews Performance Videos More information about the show More information about the cast More information about the creative team Varied performance times Word of Mouth (Professional) Critics Reviews Online reviews from other theatre goers Message Boards Other Other

What would you like to see more of from BroadwayWorld? Breaking news Videos Interviews Behind the Scenes Coverage Photos Blogs Vlogs Social Media Takeovers Games Local Coverage (if so, specify region) Cultural Coverage (if so, check off Opera, Dance, Classical, Museums, Art, Other) Long Form Content Podcasts Film/TV Coverage Polls

What features do you use on the site? Daily Occasionally Never Didn't Know About Visit the Homepage Daily Occasionally Never Didn’t Know About News Daily Occasionally Never Didn’t Know About Reviews Daily Occasionally Never Didn’t Know About Interviews Daily Occasionally Never Didn’t Know About Photos Daily Occasionally Never Didn’t Know About Videos Daily Occasionally Never Didn’t Know About Show Listings Daily Occasionally Never Didn’t Know About Industry Features (including Grosses) Daily Occasionally Never Didn’t Know About Message Boards Daily Occasionally Never Didn’t Know About Job Listings Daily Occasionally Never Didn’t Know About Audition Listings Daily Occasionally Never Didn’t Know About Student Resources – High School Daily Occasionally Never Didn’t Know About Student Resources – College Daily Occasionally Never Didn’t Know About Stage Mag Daily Occasionally Never Didn’t Know About My Shows Daily Occasionally Never Didn’t Know About Games Daily Occasionally Never Didn’t Know About Film and TV Coverage Daily Occasionally Never Didn’t Know About Show Marketing Daily Occasionally Never Didn’t Know About Youth Theater Daily Occasionally Never Didn’t Know About Dance Studios Daily Occasionally Never Didn’t Know About Camp Listings Daily Occasionally Never Didn’t Know About

What site features would you like to see more of? SMS alerts Updated iOS App Updated Android App Smart TV App Live events Virtual events Online classes More show and cast data Other Other

How do you engage with BroadwayWorld now? Email Social Networks Direct Via URL

What’s your dream BWW feature that doesn’t exist yet?

Submit